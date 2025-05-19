Lâm Đồng has great potential to grow thanks to its unique culture and wonderful landscape

|A view of the Thung Lũng Vàng Resort in Đà Lạt, Lâm Đồng. Tourism is considered one of three key industries of to help the province strongly develop in the upcoming period. VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI In an attempt to promote itself as an attractive destination with multiple potential industries, Lâm Đồng Province showed off its advantages at a forum in Hà Nội,uniting culture, tourism and trade to attract extra attention.
The event, a strategic step demonstrating the province's vision and aspirations to connect with other localities, was one of many activities within the framework of the Lâm Đồng Cultural Day in Hà Nội from May 16-17.
"Lâm Đồng, a highland region rich in cultural identity, unique nature and abundant agricultural and tourism resources, is gradually transforming, aiming to become one of the leading cultural - tourism - trade - investment centres in the Southern region and the Central Highlands," Y Thanh Hà Niê Kđăm, secretary of the Lâm Đồng provincial Việt Nam Communist Party Committee, said at the event.
"Lâm Đồng is determined not to develop alone, but to place itself in a strategy of regional links, international cooperation and in the heart of a growth model of innovation.
"In the new development phase, our three main pillars of culture, tourism and trade are not only key economic sectors, but also creative spaces, converging intelligence, identity, technology and social resources, creating a breakthrough for development of the province."
|Lâm Đồng Province hosts a forum introducing its potential and calls for culture, tourism and trade connections on May 17 in Hà Nội. -- Photo of organisers
Attending the event, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Thị Thanh said the forum was not only an opportunity to introduce the potential of the province, but also demonstrated innovative thinking, a vision of regional connectivity and the aspirations for sustainable development of the locality.
As a land with multiple advantages, Lâm Đồng is steadily affirming its role as a centre for high-quality eco-tourism and resorts, and was also a bright spot in the development of cultural industry and creative economy.
|An artisan demonstrates handloom weaving during the Lâm Đồng Cultural Day in Hà Nội. -- VNA/VNS Photo
Thanh said she believed that in the near future, when the three provinces of Lâm Đồng, Bình Thuận, and Đắk Nông are brought together under a new Lâm Đồng administration, the scale would be expanded. It would create a harmonious exchange between ecological, cultural and economic regions, forming a solid foundation for growth of the Central Highlands.
"Lâm Đồng has forest, after merging it will have sea, with a rich ecosystem, converging many favourable conditions to develop eco-tourism and high-tech agriculture," she said.
She suggested that Lâm Đồng should strongly promote and disseminate its indigenous cultural values and national heritages, while harmoniously combining them with modern technology and content industries.
|Visitors watch a musical performance by Lâm Đồng artists using their traditional instruments during the Lâm Đồng Cultural Day in Hà Nội. -- VNA/VNS Photo
The provincial authorities should, she said, build a tourism brand following the green - smart - experience - identity trend.
Meanwhile it was necessary to exploit the combined advantages of landscape, climate, agriculture, festivals and community to create a unique, attractive and widespread tourism value chain at home and abroad.
At the forum, central and local agencies, policy makers, scientists, investors, along side domestic and international enterprises, also exchanged their opinions on how to help Lâm Đồng grow stronger.
They also talked about opportunities, challenges and solutions to help the province develop more strongly after the merger, the impact of new policies, proposed solutions to help the province develop a cultural industry, the role of science and technology, digital transformation and innovation in the development of culture, tourism and trade and plans to develop culture, tourism and trade.
Earlier, the Lâm Đồng Cultural Day in Hà Nội opened on the Hoàn Kiếm Lake, attracting thousands of visitors.
|The space showcasing Lâm Đồng and Đà Lạt is set up in Hà Nội during the Lâm Đồng Cultural Day. -- VNA/VNS Photo
Guests had the chance to taste tea, coffee, honey, fruits and many other agricultural products. Meanwhile they enjoyed display and performance of lithophone, a unique musical instrument of the ethnic groups in Lâm Đồng. They could also try their hands at handloom weaving, while buying some speciality products. VNS