International beauty queens and runners-up showcase designer Nguyễn Minh Tuấn's new collection

HCM CITY — Up to 20 international beauty pageant runner-ups and Vietnamese beauty queens gathered for the launch of fashion designer Nguyễn Minh Tuấn’s latest collection, Nước Mắc Cực Quang (Aurora’s Cry).

The fashion event, which was held at Nina Next Space, District 4, HCM City on Sunday, was graced by many special guests including Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Nguyễn Trần Khánh Vân, Miss Intercontinental 2022 Lê Nguyễn Bảo Ngọc, Miss Universe Vietnam 2023 Bùi Quỳnh Hoa and second runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2020 Ngọc Thảo, among others.

Known as the 'Designer of the Beauty Pageants', Tuấn said he was deeply moved by the overwhelming support from friends and partners both domestically and internationally.

He revealed that his new designs were inspired by his personal story – the battle against thyroid cancer. The challenges he faced brought him many tears upon receiving the diagnosis. However, the support of skilled doctors and the encouragement from family and friends have given him a more positive outlook to fight against the illness.

With the launch of Aurora’s Cry, the 33-year-old designer aimed to present a stunning collection that reflects his personal style and showcases the high caliber of Vietnamese fashion, bringing it closer to the global stage. He also sought to inspire young designers to pursue their passions wholeheartedly.

Aurora’s Cry designs were showcased by 20 beauty queens and runners-up from both national and international competitions. They included Miss Charm 2024 Rashmita Rasindran, Miss Universe 2023 runner-up Anntonia Porsild, Miss Grand International 2024 runner-up Maria Felix, Miss International Queen 2018 Hương Giang, along with beauty queens from prestigious beauty pageants in Puerto Rico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

Tuấn said Nước Mắt Cực Quang (Aurora’s Cry) is a name that is both soft and fierce which embodies a blend of emotion and reason, darkness and light, much like the journey that every individual experiences in life.

Cực represents extremes, the limits that individuals must confront – uncertain days, hidden wounds and unnamed pressures. It signifies moments when everything seems beyond endurance.

Quang means light. It’s not the blinding light of victory, but a gentle glow that seeps into the heart after moments of shattering. It embodies the peace that follows a storm, a fragile hope strong enough to keep us moving forward.

“And Nước Mắt (tears) is what connects it all. It is the residue of our truest emotions, whether painful or joyful. It serves as proof that we dare to feel, dare to live, and dare to change,” the designer explained.

“Aurora’s Cry is not just a name; it embodies the spirit, the central concept and the greatest inspiration for the fashion collection launch.

“This collection is a tribute to those who have navigated the dark areas of life, while still holding onto a glimmer of light. Small, yet bright enough to ignite into a radiant aurora.”

Aurora’s Cry is the most artistically invested fashion show by the designer to date, featuring stunning lighting design, 3D mapping effects, sound and music. — VNS