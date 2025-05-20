HBSO to host chamber music concert at Opera House

HCM CITY — The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will host a chamber music concert featuring masterpieces by the great composers from different classical music periods at the Opera House on May 25.

The concert will open with an aria “Parto, Ma tu ben mio” from the opera La Clemenza di Tito (The Clemency of Titus), an opera seria in two acts composed by Mozart.

The opera, known as the last musical work in Mozart’s career, premiered in Prague, the Czech Republic, in 1791.

The aria will be performed by Việt Nam’s leading vocalist Phạm Khánh Ngọc, along with clarinettist Anh Quân and Korean pianist Ju Sun Young.

Sun Young is a pianist with extensive performing experience in the US and other parts of the world. She holds a Master’s and Doctorate degrees in piano performance from the University of Kansas, the US, and served as an adjunct professor at Tabor College.

She came to Việt Nam in 2012 to perform with HBSO in a programme to celebrate 20 years of friendship between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea. She is currently a celebrated concert pianist and a member of HBSO.

Following the concert will be Trio Op 55 from Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti’s 1835 tragic opera Lucia di Lammermoor (Lucia of Lammermoor), arranged by Henri Brod for oboe, bassoon and piano.

The performance will feature oboist Phạm Khánh Toàn, bassoonist A Tách and pianist Sun Young

The pianist will perform Dmitri Shostakovich's Five Pieces for Two Oboes and Piano with two oboe players, Toàn and Nguyễn Hoàng Tùng.

The concert’s part one will close with Caprice sur des airs danois et russes (Caprice on Danish and Russian Airs), composed by Camille Saint-Saëns in 1887, featuring flute artist Hoàng Yến, oboist Hoàng Tùng, clarinettist Anh Quân and pianist Trần Thụy San.

After the intermission will be Concerto in C minor for Oboe and Violin, composed by Johann Sebastian Bach in 1736.

The interaction between the two main instruments will create interesting musical stories and demonstrate techniques of oboist Hoàng Tùng and violinist Tăng Thành Nam.

The evening will end with three compositions for string orchestra, including Divertimento for Strings by Peter Martin, the second movement Menuetto from Serenade for Strings by Antonín Dvořák, and St Paul's Suite for Strings by Gustav Holst.

The performance will present the HBSO String Orchestra and Symphony Orchestra.

Conductor Trần Nhật Minh, head and chorusmaster of the HBSO Opera, will lead the concert.

Minh graduated in chorus conducting from the Magnitogorsk State Conservatory in Russia and earned his Master’s of Arts at Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Conservatory in 2007.

The concert will begin at 8pm at 7 Lam Sơn Square in District 1. Tickets are available at the box office. — VNS