Home Life & Style

Vietnamese cultural values promoted in Germany

May 20, 2025 - 14:31
The "Việt Nam Cultural Days" event is held to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Germany (1975 - 2025).

 

A performance at the "Việt NamCultural Days" in Leipzig city. VNA/VNS Photo

 

BERLIN – The Vietnamese community in Leipzig city has coordinated with Leipzig Zoo to organise "Việt Nam Cultural Days" to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Germany (1975 - 2025).

The event is also a part of the multicultural week organised by the Leipzig city administration, which aims to create a space for communities to promote and introduce their countries’ images, cultures, and cuisine.

During the evenf from May 17-18, the Vietnamese community, including children, performed artistic items featuring both traditional and modern Vietnamese culture such as lion dances, chèo and quan họ (love duet) singing.

General Director of Leipzig Zoo, Prof. Dr. Jörg Junhold said that the event was not only an opportunity to honour cultural diversity, but also helped Leipzig people to better understand the country and people of Việt Nam.

Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Leipzig Bùi Quang Huy said that the event was expected to help the second and third generations of overseas Vietnamese in Germany better understand their roots, and the Vietnamese community in Leipzig to strengthen solidarity.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vũ Quang Minh thanked the Leipzig Zoo and the city administration for their support in conserving and rescuing endangered wild animals in Việt Nam.

Minh said he wished that the cooperation and friendship between the two twinned cities of Leipzig and HCM City in particular, as well as with Việt Nam in general, will increasingly develop strongly and sustainably.

On behalf of the Vietnamese Embassy, Minh presented certificates of merit to four members of the Leipzig Zoo, including Prof. Dr. Jörg Junhold, in recognition of their contributions and dedication to animals and paying special attention to promoting cooperation between Leipzig Zoo and Việt Nam. VNA/VNS

Life & Style

Inspiring sandals

President Hồ Chí Minh, a cultural icon of Việt Nam and a revered figure worldwide, is remembered for his simple lifestyle and powerful legacy. In 1947, he received a pair of sandals made from the rubber tyre of a French car - a humble yet symbolic gift. He wore them for 20 years, and they became an enduring symbol of his lifelong revolutionary journey. Join a workshop at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in downtown Hà Nội to create your pair of these iconic sandals - and be inspired by history!

