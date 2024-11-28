Subsonic Eye, Television Off, KAIA & more ASEAN acts to perform at ASEAN India Music Festival 2024

MANILA – ASEAN-India Music Festival (AIMF) returns this year with a diverse lineup across India and Southeast Asia to celebrate a decade of India’s ‘Act East Policy’.

The 2024 edition will take place from November 29 to December 1, 6.30pm onwards at the historic Purana Qila in New Delhi, India. Entry is free for all guests.

The festival kicks off with performances by two of India’s most beloved music icons, prominent folk music artist and highly sought-after singer-composer for Kannada cinema Raghu Dixit and the beloved “Golden Voice of India,” Shaan.

On November 30, audiences can expect high-energy performances from rock band Western Ghats and the dynamic Bollywood twin-sister duo Sukriti-Prakriti.

The festival will come to a grand conclusion on December 1 with a performance by award-winning singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal, whose heartfelt songs have won music fans all over the world.

In addition to highly anticipated sets from India’s top artists, the festival will also showcase performances from ASEAN music acts, offering audiences a chance to experience the rich, diverse sounds and creative musical traditions from across the Southeast Asian region.

Joining this year are T-pop band Television Off from Thailand, Hanoi rock pioneers Buc Tuong from Viet Nam, pop-rock icons Floor 88 from Malaysia, indie rock darlings Subsonic Eye from Singapore, pop singer Chet Kanhchna from Cambodia, MRTV from Myanmar, and girl group KAIA from the Philippines, among others.

These performances will not only highlight the region’s musical diversity but also emphasize the growing cultural ties between India and ASEAN.

The ASEAN-India Music Festival also aims to showcase the deep cultural ties within the ASEAN-India comprehensive strategic partnership.

As a vibrant platform for cultural exchange, the festival marks a decade of India’s ‘Act East Policy’ in action. Mr. S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, Government of India, joins the festivities as ASEAN-India Music Festival’s chief guest, as well as senior officials of Ministry of External Affairs, and the Heads of Missions from all 10 ASEAN Member States.

Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder Director of Seher, shared his thoughts on the upcoming festival, saying, “Music is much more than just a performance—it’s an expression of our shared humanity, our hopes, and our dreams. The ASEAN India Music Festival is a beautiful reminder that despite our different backgrounds, music has the power to unite us all. It allows us to connect not only as artists but as individuals who are part of a much larger global community."

"This festival is not just about showcasing talent, but about celebrating the bonds we’ve built over the years and the new ones we’ll form through the universal language of melody. Let’s forget what lines and borders separate us in this region and come together on this platform of music and celebrate what’s common between us.”

This year’s edition is all set to be a vibrant celebration of togetherness, creativity, and the unique way music brings us all closer, no matter our backgrounds.

As the dates draw near, keep an eye out for more updates, and get ready to be part of a remarkable celebration of the connections we share through the power of music.

To learn more about ASEAN-India Music Festival, visit www.seher.in. Philippine Daily Inquirer/ANN