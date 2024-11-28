Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Subsonic Eye, Television Off, KAIA & more ASEAN acts to perform at ASEAN India Music Festival 2024

November 28, 2024 - 16:39
In addition to highly anticipated sets from India’s top artists, the festival will also showcase performances from ASEAN music acts, offering audiences a chance to experience the rich, diverse sounds and creative musical traditions from across the Southeast Asian region.
The 2024 edition will take place from November 29 to December 1, 6:30 PM onwards at the historic Purana Qila in New Delhi, India. Entry is free for all guests. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ANN Photo

MANILA – ASEAN-India Music Festival (AIMF) returns this year with a diverse lineup across India and Southeast Asia to celebrate a decade of India’s ‘Act East Policy’.

The 2024 edition will take place from November 29 to December 1, 6.30pm onwards at the historic Purana Qila in New Delhi, India. Entry is free for all guests.

The festival kicks off with performances by two of India’s most beloved music icons, prominent folk music artist and highly sought-after singer-composer for Kannada cinema Raghu Dixit and the beloved “Golden Voice of India,” Shaan.

On November 30, audiences can expect high-energy performances from rock band Western Ghats and the dynamic Bollywood twin-sister duo Sukriti-Prakriti.

The festival will come to a grand conclusion on December 1 with a performance by award-winning singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal, whose heartfelt songs have won music fans all over the world.

In addition to highly anticipated sets from India’s top artists, the festival will also showcase performances from ASEAN music acts, offering audiences a chance to experience the rich, diverse sounds and creative musical traditions from across the Southeast Asian region.

Joining this year are T-pop band Television Off from Thailand, Hanoi rock pioneers Buc Tuong from Viet Nam, pop-rock icons Floor 88 from Malaysia, indie rock darlings Subsonic Eye from Singapore, pop singer Chet Kanhchna from Cambodia, MRTV from Myanmar, and girl group KAIA from the Philippines, among others.

These performances will not only highlight the region’s musical diversity but also emphasize the growing cultural ties between India and ASEAN.

The ASEAN-India Music Festival also aims to showcase the deep cultural ties within the ASEAN-India comprehensive strategic partnership.

As a vibrant platform for cultural exchange, the festival marks a decade of India’s ‘Act East Policy’ in action. Mr. S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, Government of India, joins the festivities as ASEAN-India Music Festival’s chief guest, as well as senior officials of Ministry of External Affairs, and the Heads of Missions from all 10 ASEAN Member States.

Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder Director of Seher, shared his thoughts on the upcoming festival, saying, “Music is much more than just a performance—it’s an expression of our shared humanity, our hopes, and our dreams. The ASEAN India Music Festival is a beautiful reminder that despite our different backgrounds, music has the power to unite us all. It allows us to connect not only as artists but as individuals who are part of a much larger global community."

"This festival is not just about showcasing talent, but about celebrating the bonds we’ve built over the years and the new ones we’ll form through the universal language of melody. Let’s forget what lines and borders separate us in this region and come together on this platform of music and celebrate what’s common between us.”

This year’s edition is all set to be a vibrant celebration of togetherness, creativity, and the unique way music brings us all closer, no matter our backgrounds.

As the dates draw near, keep an eye out for more updates, and get ready to be part of a remarkable celebration of the connections we share through the power of music.

To learn more about ASEAN-India Music Festival, visit www.seher.inPhilippine Daily Inquirer/ANN

India ASEAN-India summit Look East

see also

More on this story

World

Mekong boat trip offers taste of timeless Luang Prabang

As the golden sun begins its descent, painting the sky in shades of amber and violet, a majestic wooden boat glides along the calm waters of the Mekong River. In the foreground, the charming city of Luang Prabang stretches across the riverside, nestled among lush green forests that seem to extend endlessly.
World

More Indian states and companies offer menstrual leave

Despite religious and cultural stigmas around menstruation in India, several corporations, big and small, are reviewing their human resource policies to offer time off or flexible work days for their women and transgender employees during menstruation.
World

Thailand, Malaysia promote seamless travel across Southeast Asia

Both sides discussed ways to facilitate smoother border crossings for tourists, increase flight frequencies between key cities and explore cross-border transportation options, coordinate the promotion of shared cultural events and festivals, and offer special deals and packages to attract visitors.
World

RoK steps up defence cooperation with ASEAN

The Korean Minister of National Defence Kim Yong Hyun attended the RoK-ASEAN National Defence Summit to mark the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Republic of Korea (RoK) Dialogue Relations, the RoK’s Ministry of National Defense announced on November 22.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom