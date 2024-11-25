Panda-themed railway station to open soon in China’s Chengdu

CHENGDU – A panda-themed railway station in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan province, is set to open on Tuesday, according to China Railway Chengdu Group, the regional railway operator.

Designed to celebrate Chengdu’s status as the “Panda City”, the station blends local culture with public infrastructure. Its exterior and interior are adorned with playful panda motifs, including panda faces and bamboo-inspired decorations, creating a welcoming atmosphere for travellers.

Located in the Anjing township, the station is not just a transportation hub but also a vibrant cultural experience for visitors.

Key features include panda-themed signage, murals and a prominent 3D panda sculpture at the station’s plaza, which is expected to become a popular photo spot.

The design is intended to offer an immersive environment, capturing the essence of Chengdu’s famous panda culture.

Shi Yang, head of Anjing Station, explained that the goal is to enhance the travel experience while promoting the city’s rich cultural heritage.

“The station design highlights Chengdu’s identity as the home of pandas, offering both locals and tourists a unique, immersive experience,” Shi said.

The station will also serve as a key stop for the popular “Panda-themed train”, which has been operated by China Railway Chengdu Group for over a year and a half.

With 95 trips completed and 27,000 passenger trips served, the train has become a favourite among tourists seeking thematic travel experiences.

The opening of the panda-themed station is expected to further enhance the travel experience and support the growing demand for themed tourism.

As part of a national initiative to integrate railway and tourism, the station will serve as an example of how railway infrastructure can be designed to enrich the cultural experience for visitors. China Daily/ANN