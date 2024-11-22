RoK steps up defence cooperation with ASEAN

SEOUL – The Korean Minister of National Defence Kim Yong Hyun attended the RoK-ASEAN National Defence Summit to mark the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Republic of Korea (RoK) Dialogue Relations, the RoK’s Ministry of National Defence announced on November 22.

The summit was convened on the sidelines of the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Vientiane, Laos, on November 21. The event served as a platform to assess the progress of ASEAN-RoK relations and outline future cooperation strategies.

Kim emphasised the significance of enhancing defence collaboration to match the upgraded status of ASEAN-RoK ties as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In his address, Kim expressed gratitude to ASEAN member states for their sustained efforts in strengthening ties with the East Asian country over the past 35 years. He underscored that the evolving partnership necessitates heightened cooperation in the defence sector.

The minister outlined key principles for collaboration, including strengthening ASEAN’s central role in regional security, promoting international law and a rules-based international order and generating tangible, mutual benefits for both ASEAN and the RoK.

Kim also proposed several initiatives in priority areas such as maritime security, defence industry collaboration, and peacekeeping operations. Notable projects include the ASEAN-RoK Defence Industry Cooperation Conference in 2025, the ASEAN-RoK Naval Chiefs of Staff Conference, the ASEAN-RoK Maritime Cooperation Workshop and a joint ASEAN-RoK maritime exercise to be hosted by the RoK in 2026.

Additionally, the RoK’s Ministry of National Defence plans to deepen cooperation under the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative (KASI), a policy framework designed to contribute to regional peace and stability, including on the Korean Peninsula.

Meanwhile, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Chansamone Chanyalath, serving as ASEAN Chair, commended the RoK’s role in fostering relations over the years. He called for continued, trust-based, forward-looking development of the ASEAN-RoK ties.

On the sidelines of the ADMM-Plus, Kim held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Laos, Thailand, Japan, and India. Discussions focused on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and advancing defence partnerships.

The meeting highlighted the RoK’s commitment to bolstering regional security and fostering deeper engagement with ASEAN in alignment with its comprehensive partnership goals. VNA/VNS