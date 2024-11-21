South Korea to extend paid leave for women who experience miscarriages or stillbirths

SEOUL — South Korea will extend paid leave for women who experience stillbirth before the 11th week of pregnancy, doubling the current allowance from five to 10 days.

The Ministry of Employment and Labour said on Wednesday that it has announced partial amendments to the related laws, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Act, Employment Insurance Act, and Labour Standards Act, which will be open for public consultation until December 30.

These changes are slated to take effect on February 23, 2025, and are part of broader measures aimed at tackling the country’s declining birthrate, according to an official from the Labour Ministry.

The amendments stem from recommendations made by the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy, highlighting the inadequacy of the existing five-day leave for women to recover from miscarriages or stillbirths.

The committee emphasised the need for the extension at a meeting held in October, saying that high-risk pregnancies due to advanced maternal age are on the rise, prompting the need for more significant support. — THE KOREA HERALD/ANN