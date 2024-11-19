Politics & Law
Home World

Indonesia named world's most generous country in 2024

November 19, 2024 - 20:23
Based on a survey of 145,000 respondents across 142 countries, Indonesia achieved a World Giving Index score of 74 points, surpassing Kenya (63 points) and Singapore (61 points).
JAKARTA – Indonesia has been the world's most generous country for the seventh consecutive year since 2017, reported the local weekly magazine Tempo.

According to the UK-based Charity Aid Foundation (CAF)’s annual World Giving Index, nine out of ten Indonesians engage in charitable giving, while over six out of ten volunteer their time. These exceptional rates of generosity have solidified Indonesia's top-ranking position worldwide in both categories.

Based on a survey of 145,000 respondents across 142 countries, Indonesia achieved a World Giving Index score of 74 points, surpassing Kenya (63 points) and Singapore (61 points).

Indonesia has shown consistent improvement in its WGI scores over recent years. The country maintained a score of 59 in both 2018 and 2019, before making a significant leap to 69 in 2020 and 2021. VNA/VNS

