Malaysia highlights ASEAN’s centrality

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on November 15 said that Malaysia may be the chair for the ASEAN and ABAC-ASEAN Caucus next year, but the 10-member bloc will continue to work together as one under the concept of centrality.

Speaking at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Dialogue with the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) in Lima, Peru on November 15, Anwar expressed thanked ABAC for its unwavering commitment to promoting ASEAN-focused initiatives through the ABAC-ASEAN Caucus.

He said the ASEAN remains unique as one of the most peaceful regions in the world, except for some minor issues with Myanmar. It is also the fastest-growing economy in the world. Therefore, the grouping needs to utilise available resources and collaborate as much as possible.

The PM said the region should also tap into digitalisation’s advantages while maintaining cooperation in food security and energy transition, adding that ASEAN countries are all on the same page, which is quite remarkable.

In addition, Anwar said ASEAN should ensure the plight of the urban poor and the rural population is being alleviated so that inequality will not increase.

The ASEAN-ABAC Caucus comprises seven ASEAN members, namely Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Việt Nam, which are part of the APEC. VNA/VNS