Behold the Philippine-made pearl-encrusted Miss Universe 2024 crown

MANILA – For the first time in Miss Universe history, the crown that will be used in the pageant is made in the Philippines, the “Lumière de l’Infini” (Light of Infinity) created by Filipino craftsmen using rare south sea pearls harvested off the coasts of Palawan.

The new crown was unveiled in an event held on November 14 in Mexico City, Mexico, where the 2024 Miss Universe pageant is taking place. Model and tourism management graduate Chelsea Manalo is representing the Philippines, hoping to become the fifth Filipino woman to be crowned Miss Universe.

The new pageant headpiece is made by Jewelmer, the Philippine-based international luxury jewelry company which also provided the “La Mer en Majeste” (Sea of Majesty) crown used in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant since 2022.

This will be the 13th crown used in the Miss Universe pageant, the most for any major international pageant. The rival Miss World competition’s current crown was introduced more than half a century ago in 1972.

Jewelmer uses cultured south sea pearls, whose golden hue is the rarest in the world. The unique pearl farming process takes four to five years, with 377 steps used to sustainably produce a pearl.

With Lumière de l’Infini for Miss Universe, three of the four major international pageants’ current crowns are now made in Southeast Asia. The ones for the Miss International and Miss Earth competitions were made in Vietnam, and also adorned with pearls.

The four Miss Universe winners from the Philippines had different crowns when they received their titles. Gloria Diaz wore the “Sarah Coventry” crown when she won in 1969. - Philippine Daily Inquirer