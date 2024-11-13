Politics & Law
Home World

Thailand eyes congestion charges to ease capital traffic

November 13, 2024 - 21:23
The revenue generated from the congestion charges will be used to subsidise flat-rate fares for all metro lines, reduce the cost of living for citizens and support the government's efforts to combat air pollution, especially PM2.5 tiny particles.

 

Traffic jam is a major problem in Bangkok. VNS Photo Khánh Dương

HÀ NỘI – The Thai Ministry of Transport has said that it is exploring the implementation of a congestion charge programme to alleviate chronic traffic problems in the capital Bangkok, improve air quality and promote the use of public transportation.

Inspired by successful models abroad, a comprehensive study on the congestion fees will examine various factors, including optimal areas to impose the charges, appropriate fee structures, payment methods and potential socio-economic and environmental impacts, the ministry said.

The revenue generated from the congestion charges will be used to subsidise flat-rate fares for all metro lines, reduce the cost of living for citizens and support the government's efforts to combat air pollution, especially PM2.5 tiny particles.

The ministry is expected to finalise its recommendations on the congestion charge programme by the end of 2025. VNA/VNS

Canada seeks business opportunities in ASEAN

The conference focused on key issues affecting ASEAN and Canada, with a spotlight on trade and investment opportunities, policy updates, and practical steps to enhance bilateral cooperation. Through knowledge-sharing sessions, experts discussed strategies to foster mutually beneficial business connections in such areas as green technology, clean technology, and energy transition.

