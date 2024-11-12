Indonesia’s future capital Nusantara’s flying taxi to operate commercially in 2029

JAKARTA — The Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority is working to commercialise flying taxis or sky taxis by 2029 as part of the smart air mobility initiative in the future capital.

IKN Authority Green and Digital Transformation Deputy Mohammed Ali Berawi said “the commercialisation efforts will include developing industries linked to urban air mobility-advanced air mobility (UAM-AAM).

“[It is also inseparable from] expanding the UAM-AAM ecosystem,” Ali said, as quoted by Kompas.

Early-stage preparations, which include preparing airspace regulations, conducting technology assessments and doing other necessary research, are already underway to support this goal.

The IKN Authority is cooperating with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) and Hyundai Motors Company (HMC) to realise the ambitious transportation project in Nusantara. The project road map is structured into three phases.

Phase I (2024-25) focuses on the proof of concept (PoC) and joint studies for policy development. The first PoC, a trial flight of a sky taxi, was successfully conducted on July 29 over Aji Pangeran Tumenggung Pranoto Airport in East Kalimantan.

The four-minute test flight demonstrated the sky taxi’s stable performance at altitudes of 50-80 metres and speeds of 50km per hour, and it landed smoothly.

Phase II (2026-28) will focus on the operational implementation of sky taxis, including constructing a research and development centre (R&D) dedicated to UAM-AAM technologies and creating a viable business model for air mobility in Indonesia.

This phase will also involve further collaboration with HMC, KARI and state-owned aircraft maker PT Dirgantara Indonesia on technology transfer.

Finally, Phase III (2029) will mark the commercialisation of the sky taxi service in the city, incorporating Indonesian companies in the supply chain.

“We will develop the industry and expand the advanced air mobility ecosystem in Indonesia,” Ali said.

With a capacity of five people, the South Korean flying taxi uses a battery as its main energy source, which the government believes is in line with its target to develop an inclusive, green and sustainable new capital. — The Jakarta Post