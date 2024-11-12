Politics & Law
Thailand strives to meet water demand in Eastern Economic Corridor

November 12, 2024 - 13:52
Demand for more raw water to serve business growth in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) of Thailand, particularly data centres and cloud services, has prompted a new study on joint water management from two suppliers in the country.

 

Thailand strives to meet water demand in Eastern Economic Corridor.  —Photo bangkokpost.com

BANGKOK — Demand for more raw water to serve business growth in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) of Thailand, particularly data centres and cloud services, has prompted a new study on joint water management from two suppliers in the country.

Industrial estate developer Amata Corporation Plc, through its subsidiary Amata U Co, signed a memorandum of understanding with Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Plc on a plan to build pipelines linking water sources operated by the two companies to improve water supply efficiency. The study is expected to be concluded within a year.

The EEC, which covers parts of Chon Buri, Rayong, and Chachoengsao, is being developed into the country's high-tech industrial hub, hosting 12 targeted S-curve industries, including new-generation cars and smart electronics.

Chawalit Tippawanich, chief executive of Amata U said that Amata U operates 17 reservoirs, carrying more than 30 million cubic metres of water. This amount should allow it to supply water to factories for two years if the eastern region suffers a drought. The company plans to supply water to businesses in the Amata Industrial Estate, with a focus on the increasing number of data centre and cloud service operators

The Thailand Board of Investment said earlier it received applications for investment incentives for 47 projects worth 173 billion THB (US$5 billion)  in data centres and cloud services from Thai companies and firms from the US, China, Australia, Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Japan, and India.

Petch Chinabutr, chief executive of Eastern Water Resources Development and Management, said that new investment projects in the EEC are expected to increase water demand to 5 million cu.m a day in the future. — VNA/VNS

 

