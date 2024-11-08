Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Cost of living and job security among S’poreans’ top concerns to be covered in Budget 2025: PM Wong

November 08, 2024 - 21:13
In a press conference with local media on November 8, PM Wong said preparations for Budget 2025 had started and consultation sessions with the public will begin in December.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the upcoming Budget will look at helping people to upskill and also ensure better incomes. PHOTO THE STRAITS TIMES/ANN

SINGAPORE - The cost of living and job security are concerns that come up frequently among residents during walkabouts, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said.

The Government has taken steps towards addressing these issues and they will be covered in upcoming public consultations on Budget 2025, he added.

In a press conference with local media on November 8, PM Wong said preparations for Budget 2025 had started and consultation sessions with the public will begin in December.

There are four broad themes – economic strategies for the next bound; opportunities for skills upgrading and jobs for workers; support for Singaporeans across different life stages; and strengthening Singaporeans’ sense of solidarity and unity as the country marks SG60.

“The broad themes I highlighted just now for the Budget consultations are very much derived from concerns that Singaporeans have highlighted,” he said, when asked about the feedback he receives from the ground.

“We are therefore focusing on looking at what measures we can take, what new policies, programmes and schemes we might be able to put in place to address these concerns.”

On the cost of living, he acknowledged that there were different dimensions beyond the price of food and groceries and that it extended to areas such as housing and certificates of entitlement for vehicles.

He cited the new Housing Board flat categorisation framework and increased subsidies for first-time public housing applicants as part of efforts to address these worries.

On the job front, PM Wong noted that the issue is not about overall unemployment, as unemployment rates are low, but about ensuring a sense of security amid a more turbulent global environment.

“People can sense that there are more changes around us. With global changes, with geopolitical tensions, with technology, people are worried about not just today’s job, but what about my jobs later on, and as I get older – and we are all living longer – will I still have a good job with a steady income,” he said.

The upcoming Budget will look at helping people to upskill and ensure better incomes, on top of existing efforts such as the enhancements to SkillsFuture, PM Wong added.

It will also look at providing support for Singaporeans across different life stages, such as when entering the workforce, starting families, or at a phase where they might feel sandwiched looking after elderly parents and their own children, he said.

These are among the topics he had previously listed as key areas of focus for the Government, with more support to come in Budget 2025.

During the National Day Rally in August, he had spoken of a new scheme to come for large families.

At a press conference several days later, he spoke about addressing longer-term care and housing needs for the elderly and addressing cost-of-living pressures for larger families with more young children.

PM Wong said that he welcomed feedback, suggestions and views from the public for Budget 2025, in line with usual practices.

“I am committed to engage and to listen, to review, change and reset policies where needed, so that together we can take Singapore forward, towards a fairer, brighter and more inclusive future,” he said.

Asked about further plans for SG60 which he recently soft-launched, he said the Government would like SG60 to be something that Singaporeans can embrace.

“Certainly one of my hopes is that as we enter into SG60, we can provide more platforms and opportunities for ground-up engagement and ground-up actions,” he said.

The Government will look at facilitating local projects that individuals or community groups may wish to undertake and will empower them to do so.

“We will provide resources so that these projects can proliferate, so that SG60 is not just a top-down exercise, but it’s something that everyone can embrace and use this as an occasion for us to strengthen our sense of shared values, our sense of purpose and also our sense of solidarity with one another,” PM Wong said.

These initiatives will go beyond celebrating and commemorating Singapore’s 60th birthday, but also show greater concern for fellow citizens and the more disadvantaged members of society, he added. THE STRAITS TIMES/ANN

see also

More on this story

World

2024 US Elections Interactive Infographic

As the world turn their eyes to the United States of America in one of the most historical elections ever, VNS's interactive infographic provides updates on the results of the 2024 US Presidential Elections, as well as the races in the Senate and the House of Representatives.
World

Thailand works to lift cultural influence

Thailand is determined to elevate its cultural influence to the world stage, aiming to be positioned among the 25 countries with the most significant soft power in the cultural dimension.
World

Will South Korea go back to banning phones in classrooms?

According to the National Assembly and education circles on Nov 3, Representative Cho Jung-hun from the People Power Party introduced a Bill in August to amend the Elementary and Secondary Education Act to restrict the use of smartphones in schools, adding an Article on guidance on students’ use of cellphones.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom