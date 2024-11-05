2024 US Elections Interactive Infographic

Data last updated 08:00 PM Tuesday (GMT+7) from the Associated Press (AP)

VNS Infographic Anh Đức

The 2024 United States Election pits current US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in one of the most unpredictable and historical elections ever.

As the world turn their eyes to the United States of America, VNS's interactive infographic will provide updates on the results of the 2024 US Presidential Elections, as well as the races in the Senate and the House of Representatives. VNS