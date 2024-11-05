Politics & Law
Home World

2024 US Elections Interactive Infographic

November 05, 2024 - 20:14
As the world turn their eyes to the United States of America in one of the most historical elections ever, VNS's interactive infographic provides updates on the results of the 2024 US Presidential Elections, as well as the races in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Data last updated 08:00 PM Tuesday (GMT+7) from the Associated Press (AP)

VNS Infographic Anh Đức

Candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. AFP/VNA Photo

The 2024 United States Election pits current US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in one of the most unpredictable and historical elections ever.

As the world turn their eyes to the United States of America, VNS's interactive infographic will provide updates on the results of the 2024 US Presidential Elections, as well as the races in the Senate and the House of Representatives. VNS

