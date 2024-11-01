Jakarta Forum on ASEAN-China Relations opens

JAKARTA — The Jakarta Forum on ASEAN-China Relations kicked off in Indonesia on Friday, with representatives from their governments, business and social organisations taking part.

In her opening speech, Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Hou Yanqi underscored the importance of people-to-people relations and dialogues in fostering an ASEAN-China Community with a shared future.

She noted that ASEAN and China have planned exchanges and cooperation across 12 key areas, including culture, education, healthcare, sports, youth engagement, media, research groups and arts. Both sides agreed to extend the ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges through 2025.

They reaffirmed their support for the ASEAN-China Centre and the ASEAN-China Cooperation Fund, aligning with this year’s theme of bridging and bonding by connectivity, she said.

Meanwhile, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said over the past 33 years, ASEAN-China relations have evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership, one of the bloc’s most robust, dynamic and significant partnerships.

The forum featured two panel discussions on the responsibilities and contributions of businesses in promoting ASEAN-China connectivity, as well as achievements and future collaboration to strengthen ASEAN-China people-to-people ties.

The discussions are expected to foster people-to-people exchanges, infrastructure connectivity, institutional linkages, and promote regional socio-economic development. — VNA/VNS