Thailand’s tourism sector confident to reach yearly tourist number target

BANGKOK – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is confident that the target of 36.7 million visitors for this year will be met, with an additional 10.7 million foreign tourists expected in the fourth quarter of this year, or averaging 3.6 million per month.

In the first nine months, the country welcome over 26 million visitors.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaiboon said that the international tourism market during the high season has positive factors supporting travel to Thailand, such as marketing activities, public relations efforts, and additional flights from the South Asia-Pacific region to Thailand, making travel more convenient and providing more options, particularly for year-end holidays and peak season.

However, she said there are still risks that may impact the foreign tourism market, including conflicts in the Middle East, Europe, and East Asia, competition from rival countries, and increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters.

Thailand’s domestic market in the fourth quarter is expected to face challenges from slow economic recovery, but there is sustained demand among Thai tourists for international travel.

Statistics show that outbound Thai travellers in August exceeded the same period last year, driven by attractive campaigns from foreign countries, promotional airline prices for overseas travel, and favourable exchange rates, especially for the Japanese yen.

Promotions for international travel were also held domestically. Thai tourism operators offered affordable travel packages abroad, complemented by the growing interest among Thai people in purchasing art toys abroad.

From now to the end of this year, TAT will continue organising activities to attract tourists.

TAT aims to increase the average stay for Thai tourists from 2.5 to 3 days and boost average spending from 3,000 THB (nearly US$89) to 3,500 – 4,000 THB per trip. For 2024, domestic tourism revenue is projected to reach 950 - 970 billion THB (over US$28.1 billion - 28.7 billion). VNA/VNS