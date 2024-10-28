Philippines to lead next year’s World Health Assembly

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) said the Philippines will lead the World Health Assembly (WHA), the world’s highest health-policy setting body composed of health ministers, next year as president-nominee.

The decision to nominate the Philippines came during the 75th regional committee meeting of the 37 member-states of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Western Pacific region, the DOH said in a statement.

The 78th WHA or WHA78 is set in May 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland.

“Filipinos are recognised as bridge-builders in the international community. Our nomination by the Western Pacific member-states as ‘WHA78 president’ is a recognition of our collective contribution and leadership in international health,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

‘Historic nomination’

The DOH called the nomination “historic,” as it is the first time that the Philippines will be the president of WHA since the WHO was founded in 1948.

According to the DOH, Western Pacific member-states chose the Philippines “by consensus, in recognition of the country’s leadership in the region and its important voice in the international health arena.”

The DOH stressed the “nomination comes at a pivotal time for the Philippines, as the country is pursuing numerous health initiatives on the global stage aimed at strengthening the health workforce to address gaps in health-care delivery, championing the implementation of the universal health care through primary health care, and leadership in global tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and patient safety initiatives.”

Functions, responsibilities

Its main tasks are to determine the policies of the WHO, appoint the WHO director-general, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed program budget.

Member-states traditionally elect a president from each of the six WHO regions, rotating every year. For the 78th session of the WHA, the president will come from the Western Pacific.

The last time a WHA president came from the Western Pacific was when the Lao People’s Democratic Republic was elected in 2019.

The WHA president oversees the conduct of the WHA and guides the Assembly in its critical discussions and decisions on global health policies and initiatives.

He may appoint the five vice presidents to act in its place during meetings or parts thereof. The vice presidents can also be selected at the session where the election takes place. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ANN