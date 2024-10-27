EU – ASEAN Green Diplomacy Week 2024 opens in Indonesia

JAKARTA – The EU Green Diplomacy Week 2024 opened in Jakarta on Sunday under the theme of “EU – ASEAN Green Transition for Sustainable Planet and More Positive Impact Action”.

Around 500 representatives from ASEAN nations, the European Union (EU) and its member states, young people and sport aficionados joined in a five-kilometre run or walk and several “green action” events to kick off the week.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, EU Ambassador to ASEAN Sujiro Seam said the EU pledges to support partners, including ASEAN member states, in the green transition process.

He said the event is an opportunity to encourage and promote individuals, community and organisations to carry out actions to protect, preserve and restore the environment, adding it demonstrates the EU’s commitment to cooperation with ASEAN towards a greener and more sustainable and comprehensive future.

Over the recent past, ASEAN has committed to handling climate change through multi-sectoral dialogues and related activities with the involvement of key partners in various fields.

The EU Green Diplomacy Week is one of the EU’s global campaigns to foster cooperation on climate change and inspire real climate actions. First introduced in 2019 as the EU Climate Diplomacy Week, it was rebranded as the EU Green Diplomacy Week in 2023. – VNS