Home World

Four ASEAN countries help Philippines overcome storm aftermath

October 27, 2024 - 20:26
Rescuers conduct a search and rescue operation at the site of a landslide at a residential area in Batangas province, the Philippines, on Saturday. XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI – Four Southeast Asian nations – Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, and Indonesia – are sending assistance to the Philippines to support its ongoing recovery efforts after Typhoon Trami.

The Office of Civil Defence under the Philippine Ministry of National Defence confirmed that the four Southeast Asian countries are sending transport aircraft to aid humanitarian relief and disaster response operations in affected areas in the country.

The Singaporean Ministry of Defence said that a C-130 aircraft of the country's Air Force arrived at the Col. Jesus Villamor Air Base in Pasay city on October 26 evening (local time).

The Philippine News Agency reported Sunday that a EC725 helicopter of the Royal Malaysian Air Force also landed at the same location on October 26.

These aircraft will help deliver humanitarian aid to communities affected by Typhoon Trami.

Meanwhile, the Philippine army is mobilising mobility assets and personnel to assist people in the hard-hit Bicol region, including increasing relief operations in the province of Camarines Sur, one of the hardest hit areas of the storm. It is also providing full support to search and rescue teams that are deployed to various areas to conduct swift and effective rescue and relief operations in close coordination with local government units and national government agencies.

Data from the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed that as of Sunday morning, the death toll from the tropical storm had risen to 100, with at least 36 still missing due to massive flooding and landslides.

The storm affected more than 5.7 million people in 16 regions across the Southeast Asian country. The infrastructure damage was estimated at 825 million PHP (about US$14 million), while agricultural damage was projected at more than 1.43 billion PHP ($24.5 million). Philippine authorities have declared a state of calamity in 84 cities and towns. – VNS

World

Malaysia committed to slashing public debt

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has pledged to significantly reduce public debt by the end of this year, while the country’s finance ministry aims to lower the debt-to-GDP ratio from 64 per cent to 60 per cent over the next five years.

