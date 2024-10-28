Over 458 flood-affected families in Nepal’s Saptari left without promised aid

KATHMANDU – Relief efforts for flood-affected families in Saptari’s Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality-5 have hit a roadblock, as 458 families have been left without promised aid due to a failure in finalising recipient lists.

Despite receiving a relief fund of Rs6.87 million from UNICEF, intended to provide Rs15,000 per family, local authorities returned the money after struggling to establish a conclusive list of beneficiaries.

Tilathi Koiladi-5, one of the most flood-prone wards along the Koshi River, was severely affected during the continuous rains from September 25-28. UNICEF initially recommended providing relief funds to families in Wards 4 and 5, particularly the hard-hit villages of Tikuliya and Banarjhula, within the rural municipality’s eight wards.

Though 657 names were initially collected for the assistance, the most affected communities of Tikuliya and Banarjhula were reportedly not fully represented on the list. Disputes arose when UNICEF offered funds for only 458 families, a decision met with resistance from Ward Chairperson Lalan Prasad Raut, who demanded equal aid for all 1,470 households in his ward.

“The chairperson insisted on covering all 1,470 families, which was beyond feasible allocation,” explained UNICEF’s Ashok Kumar Jha. “This ultimately prevented the distribution of the cash relief in Ward 5.”

Raut defended his position, acknowledging that he could not single out 457 families among the many affected, fearing criticism if only a portion received aid. “I requested a 24-hour extension to finalise a list, but without it, I had no choice but to return the funds,” Raut said.

In the wake of the deadlock between the ward office and the rural municipality, disappointed residents have voiced their frustration, accusing local authorities of inaction and mismanagement. - THE KATHMANDU POST/ANN