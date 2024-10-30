Malaysia to boost regional economic integration as ASEAN Chair

KUALA LUMPUR — As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia aims to boost regional economic integration, with a focus on free trade in goods, services, and investment, according to the country’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Zafrul Tengku Abdul.

At a recent press conference, Zafrul emphasised that ASEAN’s economic stability and supply chain resilience rely on tight cooperation among member nations.

Malaysia plans to position ASEAN as a digital economy hub and will prioritise strengthening the bloc's relationships with key trade partners like the US, China, and India by updating trade agreements.

It also sees potential in expanding ASEAN's cooperation with BRICS nations, so regional countries should continue discussions to reach a common orientation for cooperation with BRICS, he said.

Highlighting ASEAN’s trade data, Zafrul noted a heavy reliance on intra-regional trade.

To diversify, he proposed promoting e-commerce for small- and medium-sized enterprises to help them integrate and expand into new markets.

Implementing ASEAN Vision 2045, the minister added, is crucial not only for sustaining growth but also for establishing ASEAN as a leader in technology and digital transformation.— VNS