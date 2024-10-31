Cambodia unearths 12 guardian statues at Angkor Archaeological Park

PHNOM PENH Twelve door guardian statues have been discovered by archaeologists during a recent excavation at the northern gate of the ancient Royal Palace within Angkor Thom in Cambodia's Angkor Archaeological Park, the Apsara National Authority (ANA) said.

Archaeologist Sorn Chanthorn said the archaeological effort was a collaborative project between the ANA and the China - Cambodia Government Team for Safeguarding Angkor (CCSA).

The sandstone statues were uncovered while archaeologists were studying the gate's structure and searching for fallen stones. Notably, the 12th statue was found buried at a depth of 140cm, he said.

Chanthorn added that these objects vary in size and shape, with some measuring 110cm high and others 100cm high. Each statue features different facial and hair ornaments.

After the discovery, the archaeological team documented the statues' original locations, took photographs, and prepared for cleaning and restoration before returning them to their initial positions, he noted.

Experts believe these door guardian statues exemplify the Khleang style, aligning with the construction period of the 11th-century Royal Palace, Chanthorn said.

The ancient Royal Palace is a large rectangularly walled area located within Angkor Thom in the Angkor Archaeological Park, which is the most popular tourist destination in Cambodia.

The Angkor Archaeological Park attracted almost 700,000 international visitors during the January - September period of 2024, earning a gross revenue of US$32.5 million from ticket sales. Last year, it welcomed nearly 800,000 international visitors and recorded $37.1 million in ticket sales, according to the state-owned Angkor Enterprise. VNA/VNS