Rose’s ‘Apt.’ redefines K-pop’s global appeal

SEOUL – Rose’s hit single “Apt.,” featuring Bruno Mars, may signal a new direction for K-pop’s global reach as it dominates streaming charts worldwide. Music critics describe the song as “intuitive” with a strong hook, appealing to listeners of all ages.

According to The Black Label, Rose’s agency, on Friday, the chart-topping single surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify within seven days of its release. This marks the fastest such achievement for a female K-pop solo artist and the second-fastest overall for a K-pop act, following Jungkook of BTS.

Rose shared that the song was inspired by Korea’s popular “Apartment Game”.

“It’s one of my favorite games – simple, fun and perfect for lifting spirits. I started working on the track one night after teaching the game to the studio team, and Bruno Mars later joined, completing the song.”

The music video for “Apt.,” featuring Mars alongside Rose in a visually vibrant production, attracted 25 million views within 24 hours and reached 100 million views on YouTube in just five days.

The video quickly rose to No. 1 on South Korea’s trending videos and YouTube’s US trending music chart, further highlighting Rose’s global influence. “Apt.” had garnered over 160 million views as of Sunday.

“The song feels incredibly catchy, almost as if it were designed to be an instant hit,” said music critic Lim Hee-yun on Sunday. “The word ‘a-par-teu’ repeats in a way that feels ear-catching, with a strong hook. The melody that follows is simple yet familiar, giving it a wide mainstream appeal.”

Music critic Cha Woo-jin echoed this sentiment, describing “Apt.” as having a punchy, repetitive hook typical of memorable mainstream songs.

“It’s so straightforward and hooks you instantly – the ‘a-par-teu, a-par-teu’ chorus just hits right in the ears,” Cha said on Sunday.

He predicted that “Apt.” could achieve a milestone in K-pop history, although in a different way from Psy’s “Gangnam Style.”

“All the kids are singing along to it, which is a big deal because it appeals across ages,” he said.

Atlantic Records, Rose’s US agency, played an important role in bringing Mars on board as well as getting writer Toni Basil of “Mickey” to allow the 1982 hit song to be used as a sample, Cha pointed out, noting the significance of the US record label’s involvement in the song. Mars is also an Atlantic Records artist.

Released ahead of Rose’s official return on December 6 with her first full album, “Rosie,” the song has achieved widespread success, topping South Korea’s Melon, Genie, Bugs and Vibe charts, securing an “all-kill” across daily and real-time charts.

Beyond Korea, “Apt.” claimed the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s Top 50 – USA chart and led iTunes charts in over 40 regions. In China, it topped QQ Music’s chart, showcasing its cross-market appeal across Western and Asian audiences. With her latest single, Rose also became the first K-pop female solo artist to top Spotify’s US and Global Top Songs charts, setting a new career milestone.

The full-length album, “Rosie”, featuring 12 tracks and set for release on December 6, will include “Apt.” and other songs written and composed by Rose, offering a deeper, more personal glimpse into her artistry. The Korea Herald/ANN