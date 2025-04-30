Indonesia, France strengthen cooperation to promote energy transition

Jakarta, April 30 (VNA) - The Indonesian Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas) has held a meeting with the French Development Agency (AFD) to discuss ways to advance strategic cooperation on sustainable development between the two countries.

Bappenas' Deputy for Development Financing and Investment Putut Hari Satyaka stated that April 28's meeting covered detailed and constructive solutions to strengthen bilateral relations. He emphasised that this was a good time for both sides to deliberate and reaffirm their shared commitments to promoting mutually beneficial strategic cooperation in pursuit of sustainable development goals.

Satyaka highlighted that since 2007, the Indonesian and French governments have been involved in multiple collaborative projects focused on various strategic sectors, such as energy transition, eco-friendly transportation, the blue economy, natural resources management, and green finance.

He also underscored the Indonesian government's enduring commitment to progress, as reflected in the issuance of the 2025-20245 Long-Term National Development Plan (RPJPN) and the 2025-2029 Medium-Term National Development Plan (RPJMN).

The official said that Indonesia recognises the importance of partnering with foreign parties to execute plans directed towards the realisation of the Golden Indonesia 2045 vision.

In this regard, he said Indonesia views France as a reliable partner in projects concerning climate change mitigation and energy transition.

Since 2007, the AFD has been supporting over 60 development projects in Indonesia. Moreover, over the past five years, around 73 per cent of funds mobilised by the AFD have been dedicated to mitigating climate change and promoting a shift to sustainable energy, he stated.

He also expressed hope that the bilateral meeting would foster even stronger synergy between Indonesia and France in advancing sustainable development agendas. — VNA/VNS