Nikkei Asia highlights Vietnamese people’s pride at reunification celebration

TOKYO — Nikkei Asia on April 30 published an article describing the atmosphere of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025) held in HCM City, and featuring the pride of Vietnamese people about the country’s history.

According to the article, in his address at the celebration, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm highlighted the importance of reforming the country.

The article reported Lâm’s calling on Vietnamese people to build upon the spirit of the great victory in the spring of 1975, and the values and triumphs over the past 40 years under 'Đổi mới' (renewal) to reap greater triumphs and forge new miracles in the new era.

Describing the atmosphere of the celebrations, Nikkei Asia said that hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese slept on the streets overnight in HCM City to watch the celebrations and greet the 13,000 soldiers and police, among others, who marched across the southern city on April 30.

Speaking to the newspaper, 24-year-old Nguyễn Hoàng Quân, who traveled to HCM City for the first time the night before the parade, said that he felt the nation's pride, seeing the culture and modern weapons presented. He was also impressed to seeing people clean up trash afterward to protect the environment. Quân said he was tired, but the celebration met his expectations.

Nikkei Asia also asked Dương Thọ Hùng, 69, a veteran from northern Bắc Ninh province. Hùng said that he and his comrades camped on the street the night before the ceremony.

"It was amazing. We stayed up the whole night as we were excited to see the parade. And it was beautiful," Hùng told Nikkei Asia reporter.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Nguyễn Hà Chi, who works in HCM City, said that young people like her felt slightly pressured after hearing Lâm’s speech.

"But I think that is also our responsibility. And we are trying to improve ourselves so we can grow and meet [our leaders'] expectations," Chi said.

Nikkei Asia reviewed Việt Nam's heroic history of fighting for independence and commented on the country's strong economic rise.

The Japanese newspaper emphasised that from the once war-torn country is now among the world's fastest-growing economies, buoyed by a population of 100 million, along with strong manufacturing and exports. The Vietnamese government has set an economic growth target of around 8 per cent for 2025 and wants to push it above 10 per cent in the future.

The Southeast Asian nation has undertaken sweeping regulatory reforms, merging ministries as well as provinces. This "second round of Đổi mới" follows on from the original programme initiated in 1986 that transformed a previously closed economy into a more market-oriented one.

Major General Nguyễn Đức Huy, who entered Saigon with the victorious northern troops on April 30, 1975, also expressed his pride over the development of Việt Nam.

“It's a whole different world from 50 years ago. How the country has developed was beyond my imagination," said Huy.

At the age of 95, Huy said that every year, he visits the tombs of his fallen comrades.

“If they can see the country today, they must feel overjoyed that their sacrifice has paid off," Huy said.

Nikkei Asia also mentioned that for the first time, a delegation of Vietnamese from abroad attended a parade celebrating the events 50 years ago.

In his address at the celebration on April 30, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm called for "closing the past, respecting differences, and looking forward to the future", Nikkei Asia reported. — VNS