Thailand works to lift cultural influence

BANGKOK — Thailand is determined to elevate its cultural influence to the world stage, aiming to be positioned among the 25 countries with the most significant soft power in the cultural dimension.

As reported by the local English-language daily online newspaper The Nation, this ambitious goal is underpinned by the country’s recent achievement of ranking eighth globally in terms of cultural heritage richness, according to the 2024 US News & World Report.

Jirayu Huangsap, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting Thai culture and heritage. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the government is working to showcase Thailand’s unique cultural identity to the world.

Thailand’s rich history, diverse cultural heritage, and natural beauty have contributed to its high ranking. The nation’s iconic landmarks, such as the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew, continue to draw visitors from around the globe.

The 10 countries with the richest cultural heritage this year, according to the US News & World Report, are Greece, Italy, Spain, France, Turkey, Mexico, Egypt, Thailand, Portugal, and India. — VNA/VNS