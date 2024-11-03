Indonesia highlights three factors for ASEAN smart cities

JAKARTA – Indonesia has presented three key elements in the development of smart cities in the country as well as ideas for the integration of ASEAN smart city development.

Amran, Indonesia's National Representative of the ASEAN Smart City Network, was quoted by local media as outlining the three elements, namely inclusive and culturally-aware livable cities; resilient green cities with strong public order and community protection; as well as digital-based government services to spur community welfare.

The three key elements of smart city development are the focus of development in the implementation of urban areas in line with the mandate of Indonesian Government Regulation Number 59 of 2022 concerning Urban Areas as well as the implementation of SNI ISO 37122 concerning Smart Cities, he noted.

He said that such ideas will be proposed to the framework submitted to the ASEAN Smart City Network (ASCN).

Amran stressed the importance of cooperation between ASEAN countries and international partners, such as Japan, to jointly promote innovation and technology application.

The ASEAN-Japan Smart Cities Network High-Level Meeting was held for the sixth time in Tokyo in late October. – VNA/VNS