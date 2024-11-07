PM Modi congratulates Trump on poll victory, offers to work for global peace

NEW DELHI — Amid optimism in New Delhi over Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Trump and offered to work with the American leader to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.

”Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” the PM wrote on ‘X’ as soon as it became clear that the Republican candidate was poised to win the election.

Modi also posted a few pictures of his previous meetings with Trump when the latter was at the helm in the US from January 2017 to January 2021.

The two leaders had established great personal chemistry between them during Trump’s first term in office. They aligned closely on defence and security. They often took a hard stance against terrorism, especially Pakistan-based threats.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated Trump on his election victory and extended his best wishes to the American leader.

India and the US have been collaborating intensively to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region, enabling New Delhi to play its expected role in the Quad alliance with the US, Japan, and Australia.

New Delhi is confident that ties between India and the US will grow from strength to strength under Trump’s presidency. Sources in the government pointed out that the multifaceted relationship between the two countries has reached a level of stability, supported by bipartisan consensus on both sides.

Trump has already made public commitments to strengthen ties with India. He has also spoken on record on a few occasions during his election campaign about his friendship with PM Modi.

However, his criticism of India over “very high tariffs” did not go down well in New Delhi. Any attempt by the US to push India to bring down tariffs could hurt sectors like IT, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

Trump’s stance on immigration, particularly the H-1B visa programme, may also become a sticking point between India and the US since it is likely to affect Indian professionals. New Delhi will have to find ways to deal with this ticklish issue. — THE STATESMAN/ANN