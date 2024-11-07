Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupts again

November 07, 2024 - 20:40
Indonesia's volcano monitoring agency has raised the alert level for Lewotobi Laki-laki to the highest level and doubled the no-go zone to a radius of 7km.
Houses are destroyed in Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki's eruption in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia earlier this week. — THX/VNA Photos

HÀ NỘI — Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted again on Thursday, spewing a 2,500m high column of hot ash, just three days after a midnight eruption killed nine people and injured 64 others.

The Indonesian Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said the 1,584m high volcano on the popular tourist island of Flores emitted hot gray ash clouds that extended up to 1km from the crater. No casualties have been reported in the latest eruption.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki's eruption on Monday this week affected more than 10,000 people in 10 villages. About 4,400 villagers had to evacuate to emergency shelters after the eruption destroyed seven schools, nearly 20 houses and a monastery.

Numerous earthquakes and eruptions occurred at the volcano last week, producing ash columns of 500-2,000m in height for several consecutive days.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki's eruption on November 3, 2024.

Indonesia's volcano monitoring agency has raised the alert level for Lewotobi Laki-laki to the highest level and doubled the no-go zone to a radius of 7km, while banning all activities in the area.

According to the head of the National Disaster Management Agency, Suharyanto, the government plans to relocate about 16,000 residents out of the danger zone.

Earlier this year, in January, about 6,500 people were evacuated after Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki began erupting.

Authorities had to close Fransiskus Xaverius Seda Airport on Flores Island. No casualties or major damage were reported, but the airport has remained closed since then due to seismic activity.

Lewotobi Laki-laki is one of 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia. The country frequently experiences earthquakes, landslides, and volcanic eruptions as it lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”. — VNA/VNS

Indonesia volcano eruption

see also

More on this story

World

Thailand works to lift cultural influence

Thailand is determined to elevate its cultural influence to the world stage, aiming to be positioned among the 25 countries with the most significant soft power in the cultural dimension.
World

Will South Korea go back to banning phones in classrooms?

According to the National Assembly and education circles on Nov 3, Representative Cho Jung-hun from the People Power Party introduced a Bill in August to amend the Elementary and Secondary Education Act to restrict the use of smartphones in schools, adding an Article on guidance on students’ use of cellphones.
World

Jakarta Forum on ASEAN-China Relations opens

She noted that ASEAN and China have planned exchanges and cooperation across 12 key areas, including culture, education, healthcare, sports, youth engagement, media, research groups and arts. Both sides agreed to extend the ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges through 2025.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom