Malaysia launches MyTourist Pass to encourage public transport use

KUALA LUMPUR - Public transport company Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, owned by the country's Government, launched the MyTourist Pass on November 10, to encourage people and tourists to use public transport.

The pass, launched through RapidKL, offers tourists public transport access around the capital. It could be used for all means of public transport such as light rail transit, mass rapid transit, monorail, bus rapid transit, bus, and feeder bus services.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Minister of Transport Anthony Loke stated that the pass will be available for both domestic and international tourists visiting the Klang Valley, which includes the capital city of Kuala Lumpur and its neighbouring regions of Selangor and Putrajaya.

He noted that a lot of local and foreign visitors will use public transportation when they come to Kuala Lumpur. Therefore, this initiative will further boost the use of public transport when they are in the city.

The MyTourist Pass is priced at 20 MYR (4.54 USD) for one day, 30 MYR for two days, and 40 MYR for three days for Malaysians. For foreigners, it costs 40 MYR, 60 MYR, and 80 MYR, respectively, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said the latest initiative is timely as Malaysia is holding the ASEAN Chairmanship next year, and Visit Malaysia Year is in 2026.

He added the tourism industry is one of the main contributors to the nation’s revenue, and he believes that with the initiative can assist the Government in attracting more tourists to Malaysia, thus boosting the country’s tourism sector. VNA/VNS