Jin of BTS to hold solo fan showcase next month

SEOUL – BTS’s eldest member Jin will celebrate the release of his solo album with fans.

According to the singer’s agency, Big Hit Music, Jin will hold a fan showcase titled Jin ‘Happy’ Special Stage on November 16-17 at the Jangchung Arena in Jung-gu, Seoul. Events will also be live-streamed for international fans.

During the showcase, Jin will perform tracks from his solo album Happy, which is set to be released on November 15. He will also share behind-the-scenes stories about the album’s production with his fans.

Jin will also be dropping his prerelease single, I’ll Be There, on Friday at 1pm. The upcoming album will feature a total of six tracks, including the prerelease track and main track Running Wild, all of which are focused around band music. - The Korea Herald