Malaysia tightens control of social media

KUALA LUMPUA – Social media platform providers have been given a one-month deadline to respond to a code of conduct, after which they will be required to register with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for licensing purposes, according to Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Once it is finalised by the end of this year, the code of conduct will be published, and all social media platform providers with more than eight million users in Malaysia will be required to register, the minister said.

He said the code of conduct is a set of guidelines that social media platform providers must adhere to, including being responsive to any complaints from users.

He added that if the providers meet the set requirements, they will be obligated to register. Failure to register within the specified period will result in serious consequences, including possibile fines.

Fahmi also noted that providers have cooperated in providing feedback. VNA/VNS