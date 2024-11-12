Laos's Thatluang Festival 2024 opens

VIENTIANE — The Thatluang Festival and Laos Trade Fair 2024 officially kicked off in Vientiane on Monday, featuring a wide range of activities.

Addressing the events, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone stated that this year's Thatluang Festival offers a chance to promote domestic products and attract more domestic and international tourists to Vientiane, as well as Laos.

It is the largest religious festival in the cultural and spiritual traditions of Laos, featuring a series of activities, including religious rituals, the Phasatpheung procession, the Takbat ritual, and the Tikhi competition.

The trade fair is arranged around the Hatluang square and the Lao-ITECC Exhibition Centre, introducing Laos's domestic products, such as farm produce, handicrafts, foods, fashion products, and industrial goods.

Other activities are also organised in the framework of the events, including screening of historical documentaries on the origin of Thatluang.

The events are part of the efforts to preserve and promote the culture, customs, and traditional beliefs of the Lao people, contributing to boosting economic development and realising the country’s goal to lure 4 million foreign tourists in 2024, generating an estimated revenue of over US$1 billion.

The events will last until November 15. — VNA/VNS