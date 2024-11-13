PM Paetongtarn urges Thai ambassadors in Americas to boost soft power

BANGKOK – Paetongtarn issued the instruction during a feedback meeting with Thai ambassadors to Canada, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Chile.

Thailand’s ambassador to Canada, Kallayana Vipattipumiprates, reported high demand from Canadian tourists for direct Vancouver-Thailand flights.

Diplomat Vimonpachara Raksakiat reported a strong demand for Thai films and food in the South America region.

Meanwhile, ambassador to the United States Suriya Jindawong forecast greater investment in the US by Thai businesses.

Paetongtarn dubbed the country’s American missions as “Team Thailand” and instructed them to collaborate to build international partnerships to strengthen the Thai economy, the spokesperson said.

The PM also expressed a desire for talented Thais working abroad to return home to boost the country’s development.

She confirmed her government was focused on promoting Thai soft power to the world in areas such as the entertainment business.

She said the winter high season would also serve as a platform for Thai tourism year-round, urging Thai missions to promote Thailand’s readiness to receive foreign visitors with measures such as the new automated immigration system at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The premier also highlighted support for startups via a new government matchmaking service for Thai and foreign companies to expand market channels.

The government will also offer scholarships for Thai students to study abroad in high-tech fields such as aerospace and digital technology.

Paetongtarn stated that Thai politics have stabilised, confirming that the government will complete its four-year term to build confidence among foreign investors and ensure smooth long-term investments.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa emphasised the 21st-century Thai foreign policy must be visible, people-centred and results-oriented. He echoed the PM’s directive for “Team Thailand” to collaborate in promoting the country on the global stage. – THE NATION/ANN