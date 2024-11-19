Singapore, Germany upgrade relations to Strategic Partnership

SINGAPORE — Singapore and Germany have decided to elevate their ties to a Strategic Partnership to promote closer cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as security, artificial intelligence (AI) and clean energy.

The announcement followed a meeting between Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Brazil on November 18.

The press release of the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Singapore-Germany Strategic Partnership encompasses five pillars, including political, defence, (cyber) security, and intelligence cooperation; trade, investment, transport, digital; climate, green economy, energy transition; research science, tech, innovation; and multilevel cooperation for the future.

The joint statement affirmed that as part of the Strategic Partnership, both countries will increase high-level engagements and visits given the "growing strategic convergence of interests" between the two nations. The armies of Singapore and Germany will deepen cooperation in digitalisation and cybersecurity, while the two countries will establish a secure line of communication to exchange information.

Singapore and Germany established a sustainable and resilient future partnership in 2022, pledging to promote cooperation in areas such as climate change, defence and economy. The new Strategic Partnership builds on this cooperation framework and is considered a milestone in the bilateral relationship as the two countries look forward to celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year. — VNS