Philippines, US sign military intelligence-sharing deal

HÀ NỘI – Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro and his visiting US counterpart Lloyd Austin on November 18 signed a military intelligence-sharing deal as the two countries are strengthening their security ties.

The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) allows both countries to share military information securely.

According to the Philippine Defence Ministry, the signing of the agreement is an important step in enhancing information sharing and interaction between the two countries.

During his stay in the Philippines, Austin is scheduled to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. VNA/VNS