Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Indian Defence Minister to attend 11th ADMM-Plus in Laos

November 19, 2024 - 14:53
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to Vientiane, Laos from November 20-22 to attend the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus).
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. — Photo: indianewsnetwork.com

NEW DELHI — Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to Vientiane, Laos from November 20-22 to attend the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus).

According to the Indian Defence Ministry, the minister will address the forum on Regional andVNS International Security Issues during the meeting.

On the sidelines of the event, he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with participating counterparts from Australia, China, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Republic of Korea (RoK) and the US. These meetings are aimed at further enhancing bilateral defence cooperation with these countries.

ADMM is the highest defence consultative and cooperative mechanism in ASEAN. ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN member states - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam and its eight dialogue partners - India, the US, China, Russia, Japan, the RoK, Australia and New Zealand - to strengthen security and defence cooperation.

India became the dialogue partner of ASEAN in 1992. The inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened in Hà Nội on October 12, 2010. Since 2017, ADMM-Plus Ministers have been meeting annually to bolster the cooperation amongst ASEAN and the Plus countries. Laos, as ASEAN chair this year, hosts the 11th ADMM-Plus. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

World

AI may be used to detect accidents in real time in Malaysia

Dr Law, who is the head of the Road Safety Research Centre at Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Engineering Faculty, said Arids – which was introduced in February – is in pilot phase at portions totalling 1,000km at expressways and federal roads in Klang Valley and Kuching.
World

More young South Koreans support having kids without marrying: Study

Support for having kids without marrying has also intensified, as the proportion of respondents in favour nearly tripled from 5.7 per cent in 2014 to 14.2 per cent in 2024. Conversely, opposition has waned, with those strongly against marriage dropping from 34.9 per cent to 22.2 per cent over the same period.
World

Malaysia highlights ASEAN’s centrality

Speaking at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Dialogue with the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) in Lima, Peru on November 15, Anwar expressed thanked ABAC for its unwavering commitment to promoting ASEAN-focused initiatives through the ABAC-ASEAN Caucus.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom