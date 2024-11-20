Indonesia steps up oversight in household waste management

Politics & Law
November 20, 2024 - 09:32
JAKARTA — Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment has issued directives to all regional heads in the country, particularly those operating landfill sites (TPAs), to enhance waste management practices and strengthen oversight, reported the national news agency Antara.

Environment Minister and Head of the Environmental Control Agency (BPLH) Hanif Faisol Nurofiq has highlighted that the local waste management system heavily relies on TPAs, which processes a staggering 8,607 tonnes of waste daily from Jakarta alone.

To address this issue, Nurofiq emphasised the need for robust upstream waste management practices and the development of a sustainable waste management industry.

"We have issued official letters to all regional heads, especially the 306 who are still operating open waste disposal sites, to immediately upgrade them to sanitary landfills or at least controlled landfills," Nurofiq stated as quoted by Antara.

He noted that this directive aligns with Law Number 18 of 2008 on Waste Management. To ensure effective waste management, the Ministry of Environment has also instructed regional governments to conduct rigorous supervision and take decisive action against negligent parties.

According to data from the National Waste Management Information System (SIPSN), Indonesia generated 38.4 million tonnes of waste in 2023. Of this amount, only 61.62 per cent was managed properly. — VNA/VNS

