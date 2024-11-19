Philippines: Over-4m-high floodwaters make thousands of houses submerged

MANILA — Floodwaters reaching more than 4m high on Tuesday inundated thousands of houses in the northern Philippines which was freshly hit by Typhoon Man-yi.

The typhoon affected many regions of the country over the weekend, swelling the Cagayan river and tributaries, and forcing the release of water from Magat Dam.

The Cagayan broke its banks, spilling water over already sodden farmland and communities, affecting tens of thousands of people.

Man-yi was the sixth major storm in a month to strike the Philippines, leaving at least eight people dead, and forcing over 1 million others to be evacuated. — VNA/VNS