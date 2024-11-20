Superbug infections could kill over 80,000 Malaysians by 2030, says Health Minister

PUTRAJAYA – Over 80,000 Malaysians are expected to die of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) or so-called “superbug” infections by 2030, says Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The Health Minister said this forecast was made by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and steps need to be taken to address this threat.

“The forecast by the WHO is for nations in the western Pacific region which includes Asean countries.

“For example, it forecast that 87,000 Malaysians would die due to AMR between 2020 and 2030 out of a population of 33 million,” he told a press conference after launching World Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week here on Tuesday (November 19).

He said the entire western Pacific region would see about 5.2 million deaths due to AMR infections by 2030.

Dzulkefly pointed out that AMR could not only cause deaths but also devastate a nation’s livestock and economy.

He said WHO also projected that the region would suffer economic losses of about RM662bil (US$148bil) to AMR cases if it is unchecked.

He said awareness and education were crucial in minimising the rise of AMR infections.

He said Malaysia has a national action plan that includes educating the public about AMR.

He also said that there are currently 700 collection centres to handle medical waste disposal to minimise its spread. THE STAR/ANN