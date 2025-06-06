Politics & Law
Home World

Xi says dialogue, cooperation only right choice for China, US

June 06, 2025 - 11:28
Chinese President Tập Cận Bình speaks at an event in Beijing. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

BEIJING  — Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that dialogue and cooperation are the only correct choice for China and the United States.

In his phone talks with US President Donald Trump, Xi said that recalibrating the direction of the giant ship of China-US relations requires the two sides to take the helm and set the right course, adding that it is particularly important to steer clear of the various disturbances and disruptions.

Noting that at the suggestion of the US side, the two countries' lead officials recently held an economic and trade meeting in Geneva, Xi said it marked an important step forward in resolving the relevant issues through dialogue and consultation, and was welcomed by both societies and the international community.

The two sides need to make good use of the economic and trade consultation mechanism already in place, and seek win-win results in the spirit of equality and respect for each other's concerns, he said, adding that the Chinese side is sincere about this, and at the same time has its principles.

The Chinese, Xi said, always honor and deliver what has been promised, urging both sides to make good on the agreement reached in Geneva. In fact, China has been seriously and earnestly executing the agreement, Xi added.

The US side should acknowledge the progress already made, and remove the negative measures taken against China, he said.

The two sides should enhance communication in such fields as foreign affairs, economy and trade, military, and law enforcement to build consensus, clear up misunderstandings, and strengthen cooperation, Xi added. — XINHUA

 

