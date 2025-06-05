Japan to tighten rules on foreign tourists over unpaid medical bills

TOKYO — The Japanese government is set to tighten measures against unpaid medical bills left by foreign tourists who received treatment during their stay, sources close to the matter said June 4.

The measure, to be included in a forthcoming annual basic policy on economic and fiscal management to be approved by the Cabinet, is expected to state clearly that the government will “review insurance coverage for foreigners”.

Under the stricter rules, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare is expected to share information on foreign visitors with significant unpaid medical bills with the Immigration Services Agency, allowing for more stringent entry screenings.

The government is also considering making private medical insurance mandatory for foreign visitors.

According to a survey conducted by the ministry covering about 5,500 medical institutions nationwide, 11,372 foreign visitors received medical care in Japan in September 2024. Of those, 0.8 per cent failed to pay, leaving unpaid charges totaling approximately 61.35 million yen (S$551,000).

Meanwhile, foreigners registered as residents and staying in Japan for more than three months are generally required to enrol in the National Health Insurance programme – a system for the self-employed and unemployed – if they are not covered by another form of public health insurance. KYODO/VNA