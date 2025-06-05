Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Japan to tighten rules on foreign tourists over unpaid medical bills

June 05, 2025 - 11:02
According to a survey conducted by the ministry covering about 5,500 medical institutions nationwide, 11,372 foreign visitors received medical care in Japan in September 2024. Of those, 0.8 per cent failed to pay, leaving unpaid charges totaling approximately 61.35 million yen (S$551,000).

 

About 11,372 foreign visitors received medical care in Japan in September 2024, of which 0.8 per cent failed to pay, leaving unpaid charges totaling approximately 61.35 million yen (S$551,000). The Straits Times Photo

TOKYO — The Japanese government is set to tighten measures against unpaid medical bills left by foreign tourists who received treatment during their stay, sources close to the matter said June 4.

The measure, to be included in a forthcoming annual basic policy on economic and fiscal management to be approved by the Cabinet, is expected to state clearly that the government will “review insurance coverage for foreigners”.

Under the stricter rules, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare is expected to share information on foreign visitors with significant unpaid medical bills with the Immigration Services Agency, allowing for more stringent entry screenings.

The government is also considering making private medical insurance mandatory for foreign visitors.

According to a survey conducted by the ministry covering about 5,500 medical institutions nationwide, 11,372 foreign visitors received medical care in Japan in September 2024. Of those, 0.8 per cent failed to pay, leaving unpaid charges totaling approximately 61.35 million yen (S$551,000).

Meanwhile, foreigners registered as residents and staying in Japan for more than three months are generally required to enrol in the National Health Insurance programme – a system for the self-employed and unemployed – if they are not covered by another form of public health insurance. KYODO/VNA

see also

More on this story

World

South Korea elects Lee Jae-myung president

Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea has clinched the presidency, turning the page on six months of relentless political upheaval and a leadership vacuum left by ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s troubled legacy.
World

ASEAN vows to uphold peace, freedom of navigation in East Sea

ASEAN leaders urged all parties to avoid provocative actions that could complicate the situation and instead pursue peaceful measures to resolve disputes, in full respect for legal and diplomatic processes, and in accordance with internationally recognised laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom