ASEAN members strengthen defence cooperation

VIENTIANE – Laos and other ASEAN member countries are enhancing ASEAN defence cooperation and addressing existing and future security challenges.

The enhancement of cooperation and unity among ASEAN Member States aligns with the theme of the 18th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting which took place in Vientiane on Wednesday: “ASEAN: Together for Peace, Security and Resilience”.

Closer cooperation between ASEAN countries was the main topic of discussion by ASEAN defence ministers, who convened at the National Convention Centre.

Laos’ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, General Chansamone Chanyalath, and other ASEAN delegates participated in the meeting.

General Chansamone said: “We note that regional and global situations are posing complexity and unpredictability, threats and challenges to peace, security, cooperation and socio-economic development in the region and the world as a whole. These include traditional and non-traditional threats and challenges, particularly geo-political shifts, major power rivalry, arms race, and natural disasters.”

“Against this backdrop, we need to continue discussing and navigating ways to ensure that our region is resilient and responsive to emerging threats and challenges.”

“At the same time, ASEAN member states need to work closely with one another to maintain unity and ASEAN centrality as a driving force for external cooperation, and take appropriate measures to handle security challenges.”

General Chansamone said the meeting had reached consensus on its intended objectives, which are vitally important for the future of the ASEAN Political and Security Community.

Participants agreed to adopt the ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Groups Observership Protocol, A Future Ready ADMM and ADMM-Plus: A Strategy Paper, Vientiane Joint Declaration of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting for ASEAN: Together for Peace, Security and Resilience, and other related documents and issues.

These will contribute to the maintenance of peace, stability, security and resilience in the region and beyond. “On behalf of the Ministry of National Defence, I would like to express my sincere thanks to you all for your contribution to the success of this meeting as well as the enhancement of cooperation and unity among ASEAN Member States, which aligns with the theme of the 18th ADMM: “ASEAN: Together for Peace, Security and Resilience,” General Chansamone said. Vientiane Times/ANN