Bus travellers can use QR code immigration clearance in trial at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints

SINGAPORE — Bus travellers will be able to use QR codes to enter and exit Singapore’s two land checkpoints during a trial starting end-November, said Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday.

Eligible travellers on the trial at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints will include Singapore residents - citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders - as well as foreigners who have previously visited the Republic.

They will join others travelling from or to Johor by car, motorcycle or even bicycle, who can already opt to clear immigration at Singapore checkpoints with QR codes.

The trial will begin from November 23 for those travelling through Tuas and the Second Link, and from November 28 for travellers using the Woodlands Checkpoint and the Causeway.

Similar to those using private vehicles, bus travellers can generate a unique QR code on the MyICA app.

Travellers can opt to generate a unique individual or group QR code and select “Bus” as the vehicle type on the app, which can be downloaded off official Android and Apple app stores.

The trial will be conducted at selected automated lanes and special assistance lanes (SALs) with accompanying signs at the arrival and departure bus halls of both Singapore’s land checkpoints, said ICA, with officers present to provide assistance.

Up to four people can use a single QR code generated for the group of travellers. The group will scan the QR code at SALs and enter the first gantry together, before verifying their biometrics individually.

After scanning their generated QR codes at the passport scanning area, the second step of clearance will involve verifying the traveller’s biometrics, namely their face and iris image, or fingerprints.

ICA encouraged eligible bus travellers to participate in the trial to help finetune its processes.

Currently, both of Johor’s land checkpoints are also conducting QR code immigration trials for Malaysian bus and motorcycle travellers, with the trial expected to be open to car drivers as well as foreigners at a later date. — THE STRAITS TIMES/ANN