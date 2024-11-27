Artists converge to interpret Chinese sci-fi trilogy ‘The Three-Body Problem’ through various media

BEIJING -- The group exhibition Three-Body Art Project · Prologue: First Contact opened in Shanghai as the debut event of the interdisciplinary art project inspired by Hugo Award-winning author Liu Cixin’s sci-fi trilogy The Three-Body Problem.

Initiated by the Three-Body Universe (Shanghai) Cultural Development Co Ltd, the project invites artists, scientists, designers, architects and creators from various fields across the globe to interpret the universe of The Three-Body Problem through diverse perspectives.

Selected by writer and curator Iris Long, the exhibition combines works by 15 artists, including Xu Bing, Liu Xin and Cao Shu, who envision and represent humanity’s first contact with extraterrestrial civilizations.

Inspired by key scenes from the trilogy, it is divided into three sections — The Unnamed Star, Earthbound and Contact Zone, representing extraterrestrial life, space exploration and communication between civilizations.

The exhibition takes the novel as a starting point and an open question, allowing artists and audiences to engage with pressing issues related to technological advancements and scientific research.

Among them, Xu reinterprets iconic quotes from the trilogy, such as “Do not answer”, in his artistic expression featured in the notable pieces Book from the Sky and Book from the Ground.

The Three-Body Art Project aims to foster collaboration with scientific institutions and art schools to encourage cross-disciplinary conversations.

By inviting art submissions from around the world, the initiative creates an inclusive platform for artists to present fresh perspectives on the trilogy through various media, including painting, sculpture and installation art.

“Since its serialization in 2006, The Three-Body Problem has established itself as a barrier-breaking cultural treasure that unites people worldwide.

In recent years, it has drawn a younger, culture-craving audience through multiple visual and audio adaptations,” says Zhao Jilong, CEO of the Three-Body Universe.

“Throughout this journey, the book series’ exploration of the universe, civilization and humanity has transcended its original medium to become a phenomenon that deeply resonates with the global artistic community.”

According to Zhao, the project aspires to become a platform where art, technology and culture converge, enabling the “Three-Body phenomenon” to take shape in diverse new forms. CHINA DAILY/ANN