Ba Bể Lake and Bản Giốc Waterfall for the Tết holiday

January 03, 2025 - 18:00
One trip, two destinations going to Ba Bể Lake and the spectacular Bản Giốc Waterfall in Cao Bằng Province departing from Hà nội on January 31, 2025 (the third day of new Lunar Year) @VNĐ3,280,000.
Image of Bản Giốc Waterfall. — Internet Photo

One trip, two destinations going to Ba Bể Lake and the spectacular Bản Giốc Waterfall in Cao Bằng Province departing from Hà nội on January 31, 2025 (the third day of new Lunar Year) @VNĐ3,280,000.

Two more trips depart from Hà Nội on February 7 and 14, 2025 at VNĐ2,980,000 for the same trip.

PYS Travel also offers various promotions for advanced booking. So if you can book 45 days ahead, visitors will get a VNĐ150,000 discount or a group discount of VNĐ400,000 if you book for a group of four, a higher discount of VNĐ 1 million if you book for group of eight people or more.

Contact 19003440 for further discount details or special age promotions, or e-mail us at contact@pystravel.com

