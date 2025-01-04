HCM City to host flower fairs to celebrate Tết

HCM CITY — HCM City will host flower fairs to serve and entertain residents and visitors during the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year).

The “Trên Bến Dưới Thuyền” (On the Wharf - In the Boat) Floating Flower Fair, one of the city’s most-visited attractions in Tết, will open at the Bình Đông Wharf in District 8 from January 14-28 or December 15-29 of lunar calendar.

The fair will feature around 700 stalls and boats displaying various kinds of flowers and fruit from Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta provinces and Đà Lạt City.

This year’s event will highlight miniature landscapes arranged with flowers featuring cultural traits of Vĩnh Long, Đồng Tháp and Tiền Giang provinces, and Đà Lạt.

The organiser will also offer tài tử music on boats along Tàu Hủ cannel, lion dragon dances, and calligraphy for visitors to usher in a prosperous and happy new year.

Meanwhile, the annual Tao Đàn Flower Fair in District 1 will showcase more than 2,620 indigenous and foreign flowers such as mai (ochna), orchid and plumeria, bonsai plants and trees, and ornamental fish.

The event will include a bird singing competition, kylin-lion-dragon dance performances, traditional music shows, folk games, and calligraphy exhibitions.

The flower festival will open from January 24 to February 2 or from December 25 to January 5 of lunar calendar at Tao Đàn Park.

The city will hold other flower fairs located at September 23 Park and Lê Văn Tám Park in District 1, Gia Định Park in Phú Nhuận District, Phú Mỹ Hưng Urban Area in District 7, Bình Điền Whole Market in District 8, and Riverside Park in Thủ Đức City.

The fair will offer flowers and plants from florists and gardeners in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta provinces of Đồng Tháp and Bến Tre and Cần Thơ City, and HCM City’s suburban districts of 12, Thủ Đức and Gò Vấp.

All of them will open from January 22-28 or December 23-29 of the lunar calendar. — VNS