New Zealand-Đà Nẵng to bolster in hi-tech links

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city pf Đà Nẵng is calling for investment from New Zealand Technology Industry Association in building hi-tech joint-venture partnerships or industrial business links with local partners at the central city’s high-tech park.

This was shared by Vice Chairman of Đà Nẵng City’s People’s Committee Trần Phước Sơn at a working visit by the New Zealand Ambassador to Việt Nam Caroline Beresford and the city’s leadership.

The proposal on closer cooperation in hi-tech industries between Đà Nẵng and New Zealand was included in the investment promotion – Meet Đà Nẵng – in Auckland last month.

Sơn asked the ambassador to keep promoting the business partnership building in industrial and technology sectors among the central city and New Zealand enterprises.

New Zealand Ambassador Caroline Beresford said boosting cooperation and relationships with Việt Nam in many fields is a major mission in her term.

The diplomat said the two countries would mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and move to the strategic comprehensive partnership next year.

She said there is already cooperation in tourism, education, health care, agriculture and technology, and innovation in the ecology system.

A New Zealand-Việt Nam business conference would be held in Đà Nẵng City next year to mark a series of activities on the 50th anniversary, according to the ambassador.

The Asia-New Zealand Foundation will help link 100 businesses in a field trip to explore investment opportunities and cooperation in Đà Nẵng next year.

Currently, Đà Nẵng only drew three FDI projects from New Zealand worth US$245,000, while export turnover from Đà Nẵng to New Zealand just achieved $3 million in seafood, garment and children’s toys.

The city expects more enterprises in AI, microchip, semiconductor and hi-tech industries from New Zealand to invest in Đà Nẵng in the coming years. — VNS